India logs 13 Covid cases; active cases at 185

New Delhi: India recorded 13 fresh COVID-19 cases on Tuesday while the number of active cases stood at 185, according to Union health ministry data.

The total number of COVID-19 cases in India stands at 4.50 crore (4,50,01,606). The death toll was recorded at 5,33,295, the data updated at 8 am stated.

The number of people who have recuperated from the disease has increased to 4,44,68,126 and the national recovery rate stands at 98.81 per cent, according to the health ministry's website.

The case fatality rate stands at 1.19 per cent.

According to the ministry's website, 220.67 crore doses of COVID-19 vaccine have been administered in the country so far.