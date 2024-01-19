India logs 1,378 cases of Covid sub-variant JN.1: INSACOG

New Delhi: A total of 1,378 cases of COVID-19 sub-variant JN.1 have been recorded in the country so far with Manipur becoming the latest state to have detected its presence, according to INSACOG on Friday.

Data compiled by the Indian SARS-CoV-2 Genomics Consortium (INSACOG) showed Maharashtra has recorded the highest number of variant cases at 320 followed by Karnataka at 234.

Andhra Pradesh recorded 189 JN.1 cases while Kerala registered 156 cases of the variant.

West Bengal recorded 96 JN.1 cases, Goa (90), Tamil Nadu (89) and Gujarat (76).

Rajasthan has recorded 37 JN.1 cases, Telangana recorded 32, Chhattisgarh 25, Delhi 16, Uttar Pradesh seven, Haryana five, Odisha three, and Uttarakhand, Manipur and Nagaland one each, according to the data accessed by PTI.

The Centre has asked the states and Union territories to maintain a constant vigil amid an uptick in the number of COVID cases and the detection of the JN.1 sub-variant in the country.

The states have been urged to ensure effective compliance with the detailed operational guidelines for the revised surveillance strategy for COVID-19 shared with them by the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.

The states have also been asked to regularly monitor and report district-wise cases of influenza-like illness (ILI) and severe acute respiratory illness (SARI) from all health facilities for early detection of a rising trend of Covid cases.

The World Health Organisation has classified JN.1 as a separate "variant of interest" given its rapidly increasing spread but said it poses a "low" global public health risk.

The JN.1 sub-variant of the coronavirus was previously classified as a variant of interest (VOI) as part of the BA.2.86 sub-lineages, the parent lineage that is classified as a VOI, the world body said.