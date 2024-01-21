India logs 1,513 cases of Covid sub-variant JN.1: INSACOG

New Delhi, Jan 21 (PTI) A total of 1,513 cases of COVID-19 sub-variant JN.1 have been recorded in the country so far with Maharashtra and Karnataka registering the highest number of cases of the variant, according to INSACOG on Sunday.

Advertisment

Data compiled by the Indian SARS-CoV-2 Genomics Consortium (INSACOG) showed Maharashtra has recorded the highest number of JN.1 cases at 382 followed by Karnataka at 249.

Andhra Pradesh recorded 189 JN.1 cases while Kerala registered 156 cases of the variant and Gujarat recorded 126 such cases.

West Bengal recorded 96 JN.1 cases, Goa 90 and Tamil Nadu 89.

Advertisment

Rajasthan has recorded 38 JN.1 cases, Telangana recorded 32, Chhattisgarh 25, Delhi 21, Uttar Pradesh nine, Haryana five, Odisha three, and Uttarakhand, Manipur and Nagaland one each, according to the data accessed by PTI.

The Centre has asked the states and Union territories to maintain a constant vigil amid an uptick in the number of Covid cases and the detection of the JN.1 sub-variant in the country.

The states have been urged to ensure effective compliance of the detailed operational guidelines for the revised surveillance strategy for COVID-19 shared with them by the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.

Advertisment

The states have also been asked to regularly monitor and report district-wise cases of influenza-like illness (ILI) and severe acute respiratory illness (SARI) from all health facilities for an early detection of a rising trend of Covid cases.

The World Health Organisation has classified JN.1 as a separate "variant of interest" given its rapidly-increasing spread, but said it poses a "low" global public health risk.

The JN.1 sub-variant of the coronavirus was previously classified as a variant of interest (VOI) as part of the BA.2.86 sub-lineages, the parent lineage that is classified as a VOI, the world body said. PTI UZM NB NB