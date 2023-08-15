India logs 22 new Covid cases

New Delhi, Aug 15(PTI) India logged 22 fresh coronavirus infections in a day while the active cases were recorded at 1,452, according to Union Health Ministry data updated on Tuesday.

The death toll has been recorded at 5,31,922, the data updated at 8 am stated. The country's Covid case tally is 4.49 crore (4,49,96,335).

The number of people who have recuperated from the disease has increased to 4,44,62,961 and the national recovery rate stands at 98.81 per cent, according to the health ministry's website.

The case fatality rate stands at 1.18 per cent.

According to the ministry's website, 220.67 crore doses of Covid vaccine have been administered in the country so far. PTI PLB NB NB