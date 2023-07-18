India logs 34 new coronavirus infections; active cases at 1,453

New Delhi: India registered 34 new coronavirusinfections in a day while active cases increased to 1,453 from 1,441 a day ago, according to Union Health Ministry data updated on Tuesday.

The death toll was at 5,31,915, the data updated at 8 am stated.

The tally of Covid cases has been recorded at 4.49 crore while the national COVID-19 recovery rate was at 98.81 per cent, according to the health ministry website.

The number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 4,44,61,587 while the case fatality rate was at 1.18 per cent.

According to the ministry's website, 220.67 crore doses of Covid vaccine have been administered in the country so far under the nationwide COVID-19 vaccination drive.