India logs 39 new coronavirus infections, tally of active cases 1,505

New Delhi: India has logged 39 new coronavirus infections and the count of active cases now stands at 1,505, according to Union Health Ministry data updated on Thursday.

The death toll due to the disease is at 5,31,920, the data updated at 8 am showed. The country's Covid case tally now stands at 4.49 crore (4,49,96,151).

The number of people who have recuperated from the disease has increased to 4,44,62,726 and the national recovery rate stands at 98.81 per cent, according to the health ministry's website.

The case fatality rate stands at 1.18 per cent.

According to the ministry's website, 220.67 crore doses of Covid vaccines have been administered in the country so far.