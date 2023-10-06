India logs 39 new Covid cases

New Delhi, Oct 6 (PTI) India saw a single-day rise of 39 new coronavirus infections, while the active cases have been recorded at 363, according to Union Health Ministry data updated on Friday.

The death toll from the disease stands at 5,32,034, the data updated at 8 am stated. The country's Covid case tally is 4.49 crore (4,49,99,243). The number of people who have recuperated from the disease has increased to 4,44,66,846 and the national recovery rate stands at 98.81 per cent, according to the health ministry's website.

The case fatality rate stands at 1.18 per cent. According to the ministry's website, 220.67 crore doses of Covid vaccine have been administered in the country so far. PTI PLB RPA