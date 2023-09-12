India logs 40 fresh Covid cases

New Delhi, Sep 12 (PTI) India on Tuesday recorded 40 fresh COVID-19 infections while the number of active cases came down marginally to 505, according to Union health ministry data.

Advertisment

With the fresh cases, the country's COVID-19 tally climbed to 4.49 crore (4,49,97,820). The death toll remained unchanged at 5,32,027, the data showed.

The number of people who have recuperated from the disease has increased to 4,44,65,288 and the national recovery rate stands at 98.81 per cent, according to the health ministry's website.

The case fatality rate stands at 1.18 per cent.

According to the ministry's website, 220.67 crore doses of COVID-19 vaccine have been administered in the country so far. PTI PLB DIV DIV