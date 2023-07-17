India logs 43 new coronavirus infections; active cases at 1,441

New Delhi: India recorded new 43 COVID-19 infections in a day while the tally of active cases has increased to 1,441 from 1,432 a day ago, according to Health Ministry data updated on Monday.

The death toll has been recorded at 5,31,915, the data updated at 8 am stated.

The tally of Covid cases has been logged at 4.49 crore. The national COVID-19 recovery rate has been recorded at 98.81 per cent, according to the health ministry website.

The number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 4,44,61,565 while the case fatality rate was recorded at 1.18 per cent.

According to the ministry's website, 220.67 crore doses of Covid vaccine have been administered in the country so far under the nationwide COVID-19 vaccination drive.