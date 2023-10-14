India logs 51 fresh coronavirus cases, active caseload around 360

New Delhi: India saw a single-day rise of 51 new Covid-19 infections, while the active caseload stood at 359, according to Union Health Ministry data updated on Saturday.

The death toll has been recorded at 5,32,037, the data updated at 8 am stated.

The country's Covid-19 case tally is 4.49 crore (4,49,99,561).

The number of people who have recuperated from the disease has increased to 4,44,67,165 and the national recovery rate stands at 98.81 per cent, according to the health ministry's website.

The case fatality rate stands at 1.18 per cent.

According to the ministry's website, 220.67 crore doses of Covid-19 vaccine have been administered in the country so far.