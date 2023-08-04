India logs 54 new coronavirus cases; active cases at 1,532

New Delhi: India logged 54 new coronavirus infections on Friday while the number of active cases stood at 1,532, according to the Union health ministry data.

The death toll has been recorded at 5,31,918, the data updated at 8 am stated.

The Covid cases tally stands at 4.49 crore (4,49,95,856) and the national recovery rate has been recorded at 98.81 per cent, according to the health ministry website.

The number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 4,44,62,406 and the case fatality rate was recorded at 1.18 per cent.

According to the ministry's website, 220.67 crore doses of Covid vaccines have been administered in the country so far under the nationwide vaccination drive.