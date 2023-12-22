India logs 640 Covid cases, while the number of active cases climbed to 2,997

New Delhi: India on Friday recorded 640 fresh COVID-19 infections while the number of active cases climbed to 2,997 from 2,669 the day before, according to Union health ministry data.

The country's COVID-19 tally now stands at 4.50 crore (4,50,07,212). The death toll climbed to 5,33,328 with one more fatality reported from Kerala, the data updated at 8 am stated.

The number of people who have recuperated from the disease has increased to 4,44,70,887. The national recovery rate stands at 98.81 per cent, according to the health ministry's website.

The case fatality rate stands at 1.19 per cent.

According to the ministry's website, 220.67 crore doses of COVID-19 vaccine have been administered in the country so far.