Advertisment
#National

India logs 656 new coronavirus cases; active cases rise to 3,742

author-image
NewsDrum Desk
24 Dec 2023
New Update
People wearing face masks as a precautionary measure after cases of COVID-19 sub-variant JN.1 were detected in the country, at a hospital in Chikkamagaluru

People wearing face masks as a precautionary measure after cases of COVID-19 sub-variant JN.1 were detected in the country, at a hospital in Chikkamagaluru

New Delhi: India saw a single-day rise of 656 Covid infections while the active cases have increased to 3,742, according to Union health ministry data updated on Sunday.

Advertisment

The death toll was recorded at 5,33,333 with one new death reported from Kerala in a span of 24 hours, the data updated at 8 am showed.

The country's Covid case tally is 4.50 crore (4,50,08,620).

The number of people who have recuperated from the disease has increased to 4,44,71,545, and the national recovery rate stands at 98.81 per cent, according to the health ministry's website.

The case fatality rate stands at 1.19 per cent.

According to the ministry's website, 220.67 crore doses of Covid vaccines have been administered in the country so far.

#COVID cases in Kerala #Covid-19 India #Covid cases #Covid JN.1 variant #coronavirus
Advertisment
Subscribe