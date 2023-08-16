India losing credibility globally as one of its states burns amidst ongoing G20 summit: Shashi Tharoor

Thiruvananthapuram: As India talks about 'One Earth, One Family, One Future -- the theme of the ongoing G20 Presidency -- the nation is losing its credibility before the world, as one of its states is burning, Congress leader and MP Shashi Tharoor said here on Wednesday.

Tharoor said that while India's leaders talk about 'Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam' -- which means 'One Earth-One Family-One Future' in their speeches, at the same time "what credibility would we have when one of our own states is burning"? The MP from Thiruvananthapuram said that people across the world who would be reading about India would say that humanity and harmony are required here first.

"Therefore, I would request (Prime Minister) Modi ji to take some action to at least salvage our global credibility," Tharoor, also a former minister of state for external affairs, said.

He was speaking here after releasing the cover of a book titled 'Manipur FIR' penned by Delhi-based journalist George Kallivayalil. CPI(M) leader and Rajya Sabha MP John Brittas was also among the dignitaries who attended the function organised by the Kerala Media Academy.

In his speech, the Congress MP described violence in Manipur as a "slow burning horror" and said that when violence broke out in the northeastern state in May, he had suggested that President's Rule be imposed there.

"That way, the Army and the Governor could have taken decisions on maintaining law and order without all the political nonsense.

"However, till now, it has not been done, and I do not think it will be done as this government (at the Centre) has decided that if the BJP has to continue in power there, the same CM should continue. So they do not want President's Rule there," Tharoor said, severely criticising both the BJP-led state and central governments.

Questioning the attitude of the government on the matter, he wondered how a government that was not ready to acknowledge the reality on the ground could "bring a solution" for the Manipur problem.

Later talking to PTI, Tharoor alleged that the Union government was showing an amazing lack of will to resolve the Manipur crisis.

"It is, after all, the responsibility of both the state and the central government, both ruled by the BJP, to give a greater priority to bringing about not just peace but also restoring harmony and reconciliation between the communities.

"Right now, whatever little peace there is, is the peace of the graveyard. The community is completely divided -- and no Kukis in the Meitei areas and Meitis in Kuki areas. We cannot have a country on that kind of basis. It will be shocking," Tharoor said and urged the Union government to act in a proactive manner.

Several people have been killed in violent clashes between tribes living in the Manipur hills and the majority Meitei community residing in the Imphal Valley over the latter's demand for Scheduled Tribe (ST) status.