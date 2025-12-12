India lost a prominent public figure: President Murmu on Shivraj Patil's demise

New Delhi, Dec 12 (PTI) President Droupadi Murmu on Friday condoled the death of former Union minister Shivraj Patil, saying the country has lost a prominent public figure.

Senior Congress leader and former Union home minister Patil passed away at his home in Maharashtra's Latur on Friday morning after a brief illness, family sources said. He was 90.

"In the demise of senior political leader Shri Shivraj Patil Ji, we have lost a prominent public figure. During his long public life, he held many important positions including those of Lok Sabha Speaker, Union Minister, Governor and longstanding Member of Parliament. My heartfelt condolences to his family, well-wishers and admirers," Murmu said in a post on X.