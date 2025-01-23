India-made EVMs have brought process efficiency in our country: Bhutan poll chief

New Delhi, Jan 23 (PTI) Bhutan's Chief election commissioner Dasho Sonam Topgay on Thursday said the electronic voting machines provided by India have brought process efficiencies during polls in his country.

Speaking at an international conference of election management bodies organised by Election Commission here, he said the EVMs have won the trust of the people in Bhutan.

Thanking India for providing the EVMs, he lauded the process efficiencies brought in by the machines since their use in the elections in that country.

Speaking on digital IDs, Topgay said Bhutan has a biometric Unified National ID which is used for voter authentication.

Bhutan is exploring the possibility of online voting in future elections, he told the gathering.

Besides Bhutan, a limited number of Indian EVMs are used in Nepal and Namibia, EC functionaries said.

Public undertakings BEL and ECIL produce EVMs for the Election Commission.

In the Lok Sabha polls held last year, the EVMs crossed an important milestone of being used in five parliamentary polls since 2004. PTI NAB ZMN