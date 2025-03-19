India maintaining balance between hard power, soft power amid uncertainties in world: Rajnath

New Delhi, Mar 19 (PTI) India is maintaining a balance between its hard power and soft power amid the prevailing uncertainties in a "multipolar world" today, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh said on Wednesday.

And, it is a matter of great pride that India has strengthened its global position, he said at a memorial event here for Major Bob Khathing.

He termed Major Khathing a "great son of India" who left an indelible mark in the country's history through his bravery in the battlefield and skill in diplomacy.

It is the responsibility of the people to adopt the ideals and principles of such great personalities, the Union minister said.

"Today, India is maintaining a balance between its hard power and soft power amidst the prevailing uncertainties in the multipolar world. It is a matter of great pride that India has strengthened its global position. A new, strong and organised India has emerged before the world. There was a time India was not taken seriously on international forums. But today, when we speak, the world listens. This is inspired by the ideals of Major Khathing," he said.

Singh also recalled he virtually inaugurated the Major Ralengnao 'Bob' Khathing Museum of Valour at Tawang in Arunachal Pradesh last year.

The defence minister pointed out the government's foreign policy has been also shaped by the diplomatic skills of personalities such as Major Khathing.

Singh called upon people to always put the nation first, remain united, discharge their duties with honesty, and move fearlessly towards achieving their goals, which were the core principles of Major Khathing, an extraordinary figure who made invaluable contributions to the northeast region and the national security.

Paying glowing tributes to him, the minister asserted India has been fortunate that it is home to such prominent personalities for whom security, integrity and sovereignty of the nation is paramount.

The fifth edition of Major Bob Khathing memorial event, jointly organised by the Indian Army, Assam Rifles and think-tank United Services Institution of India (USI) at Delhi Cantonment, honoured the life and legacy of the legendary figure.

Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu, Member of Parliament Alfred Kanngam Arthur, Army Chief General Upendra Dwivedi, IAF Chief Air Chief Marshal A P Singh, Director General Assam Rifles Lt Gen Vikas Lakhera and DG, USI Maj Gen B K Sharma (retd), were also present on the occasion.

The defence minister commended Major Khathing's role in integrating, developing and rebuilding not only Tawang but the entire northeast region.

"Major Bob Khathing made a significant contribution in strengthening national unity. The work he carried out for the northeast is similar to what Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel did at the national level," he was quoting as saying in a statement by the defence ministry.

Major Khathing efficiently carried out Tawang's integration into India without firing a single bullet, and the government led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi follows the principles of such revolutionaries, the defence minister said.

"We completely merged Jammu and Kashmir into India by removing the biggest hurdle -- Article 370 -- without firing a single bullet. The work was carried out peacefully with full security, keeping all the stakeholders in mind," he said.

Singh, in his address, highlighted the administrative proficiency of Major Khathing, especially his contribution in the formation of Sashastra Seema Bal and Nagaland Armed Police and other such reforms.

He emphasised that on similar lines the government is focussing on administrative reforms. "Through 'Minimum Government, Maximum Governance' and 'Good Governance', we have reduced the gap between the people and the government. Through 'Digital India' and 'Jan Dhan, Aadhaar, Mobile (JAM) trinity', today administration has become more people-oriented," he said.

Singh acknowledged the role of the northeast in India's development journey and voiced the government's commitment towards increasing the region's contribution and its progress.

"We have always given priority to the development of the region," he said.

During the event, Singh visited a specially curated photo gallery showcasing Major Khathing's remarkable achievements and enduring legacy.

He also attended the screening of a film depicting the pivotal moments of Major Khathing's life and service.

John Khathing, son of Major Khathing, shared reminiscences about his father's remarkable life and legacy, adding a personal dimension to the commemoration. The event also featured vibrant cultural performances by troupes showcasing the rich and diverse heritage of the northeast. PTI KND TIR TIR