India makes progress towards complete phase-out of Ozone-depleting HCFCs

New Delhi, Sep 16 (PTI) Union environment minister Bhupender Yadav on Tuesday said India has successfully achieved 67.5 per cent phase-out targets of hydrochlorofluorocarbons (HCFCs) in production and consumption for controlled applications well ahead of the Montreal Protocol deadlines.

In a video message at an event organised to mark World Ozone Day, Yadav said the global treaty has eliminated 99 per cent of ozone-depleting substances worldwide, helping the ozone layer heal.

"The ozone layer is healing and expected to return to pre-1980 values by around 2050," he said.

"As on January 1, 2025, India successfully met 67.5 per cent phase-out targets of HCFCs production and consumption for controlled application and actions, which have been completed well ahead of the Montreal Protocol targets," the minister said.

The Montreal Protocol, ratified by all 198 parties, is widely recognised as the most successful international environmental agreement. It has led to the phase-out of ozone-depleting substances used in refrigeration, air conditioning, firefighting foams and even aerosols, thereby reducing health and ecosystem risks from ultraviolet radiation.

Yadav said addressing rising cooling demand is both a challenge and an opportunity.

India was one of the first countries to adopt a comprehensive cooling action plan, which he said demonstrated "high inter-ministerial and cross-sectoral collaboration in laying out actionable pathways to provide sustainable cooling to meet cooling needs while neutralising its negative impacts".

The minister said his ministry has also prepared an action plan for the indigenous development of next-generation low global warming potential refrigerants and cooling appliances. The plan includes collaboration with eight Indian Institutes of Technology to promote research and build a robust R&D ecosystem.

"World Ozone Day offers a valuable opportunity to celebrate the remarkable achievements of the Montreal Protocol. It encourages governments, organisations and individuals to continue their tireless efforts in safeguarding the ozone layer," Yadav said.