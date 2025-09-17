India making mark on global stage under Modi's leadership: Vice President

New Delhi, Sep 17 (PTI) Vice President C P Radhakrishnan greeted Prime Minister Narendra Modi on his birthday on Wednesday, saying India is making a mark on the global stage under his leadership.

In a post on X, Radhakrishnan wished Modi a long, healthy, and fulfilling life dedicated to the service of the country.

"Heartiest birthday greetings to Hon'ble Prime Minister, Narendra Modi ji. Under your visionary leadership, India is making a mark on the global stage and moving steadily towards the goal of a developed nation," he said.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi turned 75 on Wednesday. The BJP-run governments at the Centre and states have lined up an array of outreach, welfare, development and awareness programmes, ranging from health camps to cleanliness drives, get-togethers of intellectuals and fairs to promote indigenous products across the country till October 2. PTI NAB NSD NSD