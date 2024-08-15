India making more efforts in renewable energy than other G20 countries: PM

New Delhi, Aug 15 (PTI) India has made more efforts in the renewable energy sector compared to other G20 countries, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Thursday.

Addressing the nation from the ramparts of the Red Fort on the 78th Independence Day, the prime minister said, "India is working to become self-reliant for its energy needs and deal with the global problem of climate change." "We had vowed for renewable energy. India has done more than the (other) countries of G20," he said.

As part of its national climate plan or nationally determined contributions (NDCs) to limit global warming to 1.5 degrees Celsius, India has committed to achieving 500 GW of non-fossil fuel-based electricity installed capacity by 2030.

At present, the country has 446 gigawatts (GW) of power generation capacity which includes around 195 GW from non-fossil energy sources. PTI GVS GVS MIN MIN