India making rapid progress under Modi govt's decisive leadership: Nayab Singh Saini

Chandigarh, Jun 10 (PTI) Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini on Tuesday said while there was a policy paralysis in the country under the erstwhile UPA government, the country has marched on the path of development under Prime Minister Narendra Modi's "decisive leadership".

India now takes pride in its heritage and faces challenges strongly, Saini said at a press conference in Haryana's Panchkula on the completion of the Modi government's 11 years in office.

He was flanked by ministers Shyam Singh Rana, Krishan Lal Panwar, Arvind Sharma, Mahipal Dhanda, Krishan Kumar Bedi and Vipul Goel, and Haryana BJP president Mohan Lal Badoli.

The country has seen 11 "glorious" years under the PM's leadership, Saini said.

"During these 11 years, we have seen the rise of an India which takes pride in its heritage, faces challenges strongly and weaves ambitious dreams for the future," he said.

He also hit out at the erstwhile Congress-led UPA government, saying it was plagued with corruption and policy paralysis.

"It was a regime deeply immersed in scams and scandals. There was an atmosphere of negativity, fear and hopelessness," he said, adding that this blocked the country's development.

During those days, corruption, regionalism and nepotism ruled the roost, and a transparent administration was lacking, the chief minister alleged.

Under Prime Minister Modi, the country experienced a decisive leadership and a transparent administration. There has been an unprecedented change in the work culture and time-bound implementation of policies has been ensured, Saini said.

"Working on the principle of minimum government, maximum governance, processes have been simplified and public participation has been encouraged," he said.

The country has also made rapid economic progress in the last 11 years, he added.

Saini also spoke about the steps taken by the Modi government for the welfare of various sections of society, including the poor, the Scheduled Castes and Other Backward Classes.

He also touched upon a number of steps and initiatives taken for the welfare of the farmers.