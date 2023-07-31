India, Malawi share long-standing friendly relations; scope for adding greater depth to ties: Murmu

New Delhi, Jul 31 (PTI) President Droupadi Murmu on Monday said India and Malawi share long-standing cordial and friendly relations, and there is immense scope for adding greater depth to the bilateral ties.

Welcoming a Parliamentary delegation from Malawi, led by the Speaker of Malawi National Assembly Catherine Gotani Hara, that had called on the president at the Rashtrapati Bhavan here, Murmu said "our common faith in democratic values and pluralism makes India and Malawi natural partners".

"India and Malawi share long-standing cordial and friendly relations, and there is immense scope for adding greater depth to our ties," Murmu said.

The president noted that India has been one of the largest trade and private investment partners of Malawi, and is also a preferred destination of Malawian nationals for health and education.

She was happy to note that India has a strong development partnership programme with Malawi and a number of projects have been implemented in Malawi in the areas such as infrastructure, health, water resources, capacity building and education, according to a statement issued by the Rashtrapati Bhavan. PTI AKV RHL