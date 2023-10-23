India, Malaysia begin two-week wargame in Umroi

New Delhi, Oct 23 (PTI) Armies of India and Malaysia on Monday began a two-week military exercise in Meghalaya's Umroi with an aim to enhance operational cooperation between the two sides.

The Malaysian Army contingent comprises troops from its fifth royal battalion while the Indian personnel deployed at the exercise Harimau Shakti belonged to the Rajput Regiment.

The last edition of the exercise was conducted in the Pulai area of Kluang in Malaysia in November 2022.

The exercise is aimed at enhancing military capability for conduct of multi-domain operations in a sub conventional scenario, the Indian Army said.

The exercise will also witness employment of drones, unmanned aerial vehicles and helicopters.

"The two sides will also practise casualty management and evacuation drills. Both the contingents will discuss logistics management and practise survival training at the battalion level," the Army said in a statement.

It said the training will focus primarily on conduct of drills at tactical level and sharing of best practices with each other.

"Exercise Harimau Shakti is aimed to enhance the level of defence cooperation between the Indian Army and the Malaysian Army, which will also foster the bilateral relations between the two nations," the Army said. PTI MPB CK