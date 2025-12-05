India-Malaysia military exercise 'Harimau Shakti' begins in Rajasthan

New Delhi, Dec 5 (PTI) A military exercise between the troops of India and Malaysia, aiming to synergise joint responses during counter-terrorist operations, began in Rajasthan on Friday, officials said.

The fifth edition of the joint military exercise 'Harimau Shakti' is being held at Mahajan Field Firing Range from December 5-18.

The Indian contingent is being represented mainly by troops from the Dogra Regiment. The Malaysian side is being represented by troops from the 25th Battalion Royal Malaysian Army, the defence ministry said in a statement.

"The aim of the exercise is to jointly rehearse conduct of sub-conventional operations under Chapter VII of United Nations mandate. The scope of the exercise includes synergising joint responses during counter-terrorist operations. Both sides will practise tactical actions such as cordon, search and destroy missions, heliborne operations, etc," it said.

In addition, Army Martial Arts Routine (AMAR), combat reflex shooting and yoga will also form part of the exercise curriculum, the officials said.

During the exercise 'Harimau Shakti', both sides will rehearse drills to secure helipads and undertake casualty evacuation during counter-terrorist operations.

Collective efforts will focus on achieving an enhanced level of interoperability among the troops and reducing the risk of life and property while keeping the interests and agenda of the UN at the forefront during peacekeeping operations, the officials said.

"Both sides will exchange views and practices of joint drills on a wide spectrum of combat skills that will facilitate the participants to mutually learn from each other. Sharing of best practices will further enhance the level of defence cooperation between the Indian Army and the Royal Malaysian Army. The exercise will also foster strong bilateral relations between the two nations," it said.

In a separate statement, the ministry said the Army on Friday conducted its annual idea and innovation competition and seminar, 'Inno-Yoddha 2025', at the Manekshaw Centre in Delhi, in the presence of Vice Chief of the Army Staff Lt Gen Pushpendra Pal Singh.

Held every year, Inno-Yoddha is the Indian Army's flagship platform to identify, nurture and scale in-house innovations that address capability gaps and strengthen operational, logistics and training effectiveness.

The initiative empowers soldiers, who best understand field realities, to conceptualise practical solutions driven by professional expertise, ingenuity and technical skill, it said. PTI KND MNK MNK