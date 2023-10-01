India marching fast towards digital empowerment of citizens: Union Secretary V Srinivas

Jammu, Oct 1 (PTI) India is marching fast towards digital empowerment of citizens as well as cybernetic transformation of institutions to optimise transparency and accountability in day-to-day functioning, Union Secretary in the Department of Administrative Reforms and Public Grievances V Srinivas said on Sunday He said that his department is at the forefront of driving transformative changes in governance, embracing digitisation and focusing on inclusive development with innovative approaches to enhance public service delivery and good governance.

He made the comments while delivering a keynote address at the prelude conference on “New Paradigms of Governance” organized by the Indian Institute of Public Administration (IIPA), JK Regional Branch here.

"The Centralised Public Grievance Redress and Monitoring System stands as a hallmark in the journey towards an accountable governance. This online platform has significantly streamlined grievance redressal mechanisms, providing citizens with an effective channel to voice their concerns and seek resolutions," he said.

He said the system's efficiency has been duly recognized through the PM's Awards for Excellence.

Srinivas said the District Good Governance Index, which was first implemented in Jammu and Kashmir, plays a pivotal role in evaluating and enhancing the performance of districts across the nation.

"This initiative facilitates healthy competition among districts, encouraging them to strive for higher standards of governance and service delivery." The officer said that the National E-Services Delivery Assessment is another significant step towards evaluating e-services delivery mechanisms, promoting innovation, and ensuring effective redressal of public grievances. "It stands as a testament to the government's commitment towards providing citizen-centric services in the digital age.” He said efficiency in the Central Secretariat is being enhanced through systematic reforms and leveraging technology to streamline processes, improve coordination, and achieve greater effectiveness in policy formulation and implementation through the convergence of multiple portals to one portal "one nation, one portal" with reverse integration.

"Jammu and Kashmir is a huge success story in this context. Vision India for 2047 aims to transform the country into a self-reliant and globally competitive nation... These transformative initiatives pave the way for a brighter and more prosperous future, aligning with the aspirations of a New India by 2047," Srinivas said. PTI TAS TAS NSD NSD