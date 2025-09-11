India, Mauritius to facilitate bilateral trade in local currencies: PM Modi

Varanasi: India on Thursday announced an over USD 655 million special economic package for Mauritius and signed seven pacts to further expand bilateral ties in several critical sectors with Prime Minister Narendra Modi describing the two countries as not just partners but a family.

Following talks with his Mauritian counterpart Navinchandra Ramgoolam, Modi said a free, open, stable and prosperous Indian Ocean is a shared priority for both sides and India remains fully committed to strengthening the security of Mauritius's exclusive economic zone.

Modi also said that both sides will work towards enabling bilateral trade in local currencies following successful launch of UPI and RuPay cards in Mauritius.

Under the special economic package, India will assist Mauritius implement at least 10 projects that include strengthening key infrastructure like port, airport, and roads and to set up new schools and hospitals.

"This package is not an assistance. It is an investment in our shared future," Modi said in his media statement.

The seven agreements will facilitate boosting cooperation in areas of education, power, hydrography and space research.

The most important pact signed following the Modi-Ramgoolam talks appears to be the one on hydrography under which both sides will work together on joint surveys, navigation charts, and hydrographic data of the exclusive economic zones of Mauritius.

"India and Mauritius are two nations, but our dreams and destiny are one," Modi said.

In his remarks to the media, the prime minister also congratulated Ramgoolam and the people of Mauritius on the conclusion of the Chagos agreement, describing it as a "historic victory" for for the island nation's sovereignty.

"India has always supported decolonization and the full recognition of Mauritius's sovereignty. And in this, India has stood firmly with Mauritius," he said.

In May, the United Kingdom decided to hand over the sovereignty of Chagos Islands including tropical atoll of Diego Garcia to Mauritius under a historic deal.

The UK is giving up the rights of the islands after more than 50 years.

Under the agreement, the UK will have full responsibility for security of strategically-located Diego Garcia.

Ramgoolam, currently on a state visit to India from September 9 to 16, said India-Mauritius ties have entered into a dynamic and forward looking phase.

Modi also referred to close cooperation between the two countries in the maritime sphere.

"India has always stood as the first responder and a net security provider in the Indian Ocean region. The refitting of the Mauritius Coast Guard ship is being undertaken in India. In addition, 120 of their officers are also being trained in India," he said.

"Today, an agreement has been concluded on cooperation in the field of hydrography. Over the next five years, we will work together on joint surveys, navigation charts, and hydrographic data of the EEZ," he said.

The prime minister also announced a decision to establish a new directorate of science and technology in Mauritius.

"Very soon, we will also launch the training modules of Mission Karmayogi in Mauritius." The Indian Institute of Technology, Madras, and the Indian Institute of Plantation Management have entered into agreements with the University of Mauritius, he said.

These agreements will elevate our partnership in research, education, and innovation to new heights, he added.