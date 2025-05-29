India, Mongolia joint military exercise to take place from May 31-June 13

New Delhi, May 29 (PTI) Militaries of India and Mongolia will participate in a bilateral exercise to be held in Ulaanbaatar from May 31 to June 13, aimed at enhancing interoperability between the two forces.

An Indian Army contingent departed on Thursday for the 17th edition of 'Nomadic Elephant', the defence ministry said in a statement.

The two-week exercise is an annual event conducted alternatively in India and Mongolia. Its last edition was conducted at Umroi, Meghalaya in July 2024.

The Indian contingent comprising 45 personnel will be represented mainly by troops from a battalion of the Arunachal Scouts, the statement said.

The Mongolian Armed Forces contingent, also comprising similar strength, will be represented by 150 Special Forces unit, it said.

"The aim of the exercise is to enhance interoperability between the two forces while employing joint task force in semi-conventional operations in semi urban/ mountainous terrain under the United Nations mandate," the statement said.

The scope of this exercise involves platoon-level field training exercise.

"During the exercise, Indian and Mongolian troops will engage in various training activities to include endurance training, reflex shooting, room intervention, small team tactics and rock craft training, among others.

"In addition, to enhance complexity of exercise, aspects pertaining to cyber warfare are also being incorporated in this edition of the exercise. Soldiers from both sides will also learn from each other’s operational experience," the ministry said.

The exercise underscores the shared commitment of India and Mongolia towards regional security, peace and stability.

"It reinforces the India-Mongolia relationship as a cornerstone of regional cooperation, fostering strong military ties and promotion of cultural understanding," the statement said.

A testament to the enduring bond of friendship, trust and cultural linkages between India and Mongolia, the exercise sets the stage for meaningful professional engagement, highlighting the unwavering commitment of both nations to broader defence cooperation, it added.