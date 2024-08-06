India monitoring minorities' situation in B'desh; border forces on alert: Jaishankar in Parliament

New Delhi, Aug 6 (PTI) India is monitoring the situation of minorities in Bangladesh and is in "close and continuous" touch with the Indian community there through its diplomatic missions, the government said on Tuesday.

Reading out a statement both in Rajya Sabha and Lok Sabha, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar further said India naturally remains deeply concerned till law and order is visibly restored in the neighbouring country and that it has instructed its border guarding forces to be exceptionally alert in view of the complex and still evolving situation there.

Jaishankar briefed the MPs on former prime minister Sheikh Hasina's "very short notice" request to come to India "for the moment".

Hasina arrived in India Monday evening in a Bangladesh Air Force aircraft, presumably on her way to London or some other European destination, after she had to quit as prime minister with the country plunging into uncertainty in the wake of violent street protests over job quota.

"On August 5, demonstrators converged in Dhaka despite the curfew. Our understanding is that after a meeting with leaders of the security establishment, Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina apparently made the decision to resign. At very short notice, she requested approval to come for the moment to India," Jaishankar said.

"We simultaneously received a request for flight clearance from Bangladesh authorities. She arrived yesterday evening in Delhi. The situation in Bangladesh is still evolving," he said.

Jaishankar pointed out that Bangladesh Army Chief General Waqar-uz-Zaman addressed the nation on August 5 and spoke about assuming responsibility and constituting an interim government.

"We are in close and continuous touch with the Indian community in Bangladesh through our diplomatic missions. There are an estimated 19,000 Indian nationals there, of which about 9,000 are students. The bulk of the students, however, have already returned to India in the month of July," the external affairs minister said.

In terms of India's diplomatic presence, in addition to the High Commission in Dhaka, it has assistant high commissions in Chittagong, Rajshahi, Khulna and Sylhet, he informed both the Houses.

"It is our expectation that the host government will provide the required security protection for these establishments. We look forward to their normal functioning once the situation stabilizes," Jaishankar said.

He said India is also monitoring the situation with regard to the status of minorities.

There are reports of initiatives by various groups and organisations to ensure their protection and well-being, he said.

"We welcome that, but will naturally remain deeply concerned till law and order is visibly restored. Our border guarding forces have also been instructed to be exceptionally alert in view of this complex situation," Jaishankar said.

In the last 24 hours, India has also been in regular touch with the authorities in Dhaka, he added.

He sought the understanding and support of the House in regard to sensitive issues regarding an important neighbour on which "there has always been strong national consensus".

Jaishankar said India-Bangladesh relations have been exceptionally close for many decades, over many governments.

Concern about recent violence and instability there is shared across the political spectrum, he noted.

"Since the election (in Bangladesh) in January 2024, there has been considerable tension, deep divides, and growing polarization in Bangladesh politics. This underlying foundation aggravated a student agitation that started in June this year. There was growing violence, including attacks on public buildings and infrastructure, as well as traffic and rail obstruction. The violence continued through the month of July," he said.

"Throughout this period, we repeatedly counselled restraint and urged that the situation be diffused through dialogue. Similar urgings were made to various political forces with whom we were in touch," the external affairs minister said.

Despite the Bangladesh Supreme Court judgment on July 21, there was no let up in the public agitation, he said.

Bangladesh's top court on July 21 scaled back the controversial quota system for government job applicants.

"Various decisions and actions taken thereafter only exacerbated the situation. The agitation at this stage coalesced around a one-point agenda, that is, that the prime minister, Sheikh Hasina, should step down," Jaishankar said.

On August 4, events took a very serious turn as attacks on the police, including police stations and government installations intensified, even as the overall levels of violence greatly escalated, he informed both the houses.

"Properties of individuals associated with the regime were torched across the country. What was particularly worrying was that minorities, their businesses and temples also came under attack at multiple locations. The full extent of this is still not clear," he said.

Earlier in the morning, Jaishankar briefed leaders of all political parties about the Bangladesh situation and later called on Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar in the Parliament Hosue complex. PTI ASK SKU NAB BJ ZMN