India morally and strategically in right direction: TDP on Operation Sindoor

New Delhi, May 8 (PTI) Telugu Desam Party (TDP) on Thursday praised Operation Sindoor, carried out by the Indian armed forces to avenge the Pahalgam terror attack, saying India is "morally and strategically" in the right direction.

"We stand by in support of the armed forces in Operation Sindoor. They are focusing only on terrorist organisations and facilities. We are strategically in the right direction. More than strategically, we are morally in the right direction," TDP MP Lavu Sri Krishna Devarayalu told reporters after the all-party meeting held to brief the Opposition about the military strikes.

Asked about Prime Minister Narendra Modi's absence from the meeting, the TDP leader said one or two parties raised the issue but did not criticise it.

"Nobody has criticised," he said, adding that multiple people are handling different aspects of the situation. The PM is ensuring everything is executed on the ground and making sure the armed forces, international community and international organisations understand what is happening in India, he said.

"There are so many coordination things done from his office. As part of TDP, we can see what PM is executing. He is taking up a much bigger responsibility making sure that this issue is not just isolated in one place but actually taking it to the world stage, ensuring all countries are coming on board. So we don't feel he has to be there in the meeting. He is doing much bigger and much broader things," he added.

The TDP leader said Operation Sindoor has been a huge success and is still ongoing. PTI LUX HIG