India 'mother of democracy', Pak has tag of 'father of global terrorism': Rajnath

New Delhi, Jun 10 (PTI) Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Tuesday urged the international community to stop foreign funding to Pakistan, saying it's a "nursery of terrorism" that should not be fed, as he also expressed shock over the recent decision by the UNSC to name Pakistan as the vice-chair of the counter-terrorism panel.

He also said it is such a paradox that India and Pakistan attained independence at the same time, but today, while India has been "recognised as the 'mother of democracy'", Pakistan has earned the "moniker of 'father of global terrorism', and it should be seen from that perspective".

At an event in Dehradun, Singh in his no-holds-barred address, slammed Pakistan for aiding, sheltering, supporting terrorism over the decades, and asserted that Operation Sindoor carried out in retaliation for the Pahalgam attack was the "biggest action" taken against terrorism in India's history.

India soon after the terror strike had said that the attack has cross-border link.

Calling Pakistan "stubborn", Singh termed it necessary for the whole world to put "strategic, diplomatic and economic pressure" on Islamabad to deal with terrorism emanating from its soil.

"Pakistan has always given shelter to terrorists, trained them on its soil and helped them. Pahalgam (attack) was just an example, but I want to tell you that list of Pakistan-aided terrorists is very long. And, Pakistan always tries to justify terrorism. So, it is important that we eliminate not just these terrorists but the entire terror infrastructure that aids them," he said.

He also said that despite Pakistan's best efforts, "it has not been able to stop" development in Kashmir.

"Udhampur-Srinagar-Baramulla railway link is a shining example of the government's relentless pursuit of progress in Jammu & Kashmir. Soon, PoK will join us and say 'I, too, am Bharat'," he said.

Terming terrorism as a "scourge of humanity" and an "epidemic" that has plagued it, Singh asserted that no civilised society can tolerate it.

He even cited instances where terrorists are glorified as "freedom fighters", and said that "no revolution is born out of the womb of terrorism, it only engenders destruction and hatred".

"No religious, ideological or political reason can justify terrorism. No human objective can ever be achieved through bloodshed and violence," Singh cautioned.

"We have seen that Pakistan has been supporting terrorism", he said and added that a large part of this foreign financial aid is "spent on the factory of terrorism".

"Funding Pakistan means funding the infrastructure of terrorism. Pakistan is a nursery of terrorism. It should not be nourished," he said and urged the international community to stop foreign funds to it.

In his address, Singh also recalled the recent decision of the United Nations Security Council to name Pakistan as the Vice-Chair of the Counter-Terrorism Committee.

This decision is not only "shocking" but raises questions on the seriousness of the UN on the issue of terrorism, he said.

"What is astonishing is that this Counter-Terrorism panel, was formed after the 9/11 terror attacks. Pakistan had sheltered the mastermind of the 9/11 attacks. This (decision) is akin to cat guarding the milk," the defence minister said.

He said Pakistan's land has been used as a refuge for global terrorist organisations. Terrorists like Hafiz Saeed and Masood Azhar roam around openly, and senior officers of Pakistan Army attend the funerals of terrorists.

"Now, the same country is expected to lead the global community against terrorism. This raises serious questions on the intentions and policies of the international system," he said.

Singh called upon the global community and organisations such as the United Nations to think on issues like terrorism more seriously, saying, "Only when we are free from terrorism, will we be able to move towards the goal of global peace, progress and prosperity." He added that the common people of Pakistan are of the same view, but the rulers there have put the country "on the path of destruction".

Singh, in his address, recalled his old advise to Pakistan -- to seek India's help if it is unable to take action against terrorism on its soil.

He stated that the Indian armed forces are capable of taking effective action against terrorism on either side of the border, which was witnessed by Pakistan itself during Operation Sindoor.

Singh described the Pahalgam terror strike as not just an attack on the Indian people but also an assault on the social unity of India.

He said that terrorists killed people in Pahalgam asking their religion but "we didn't ask their 'dharm' (religion) but hit back seeing their 'karm' (deeds)".

Singh said in the last 11 years, the government under Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership has bolstered the "circle of national security".

Modi-led government has "transformed India's security apparatus by changing the attitude and the way of action towards every issue related to national security, and the world witnessed this shift during Operation Sindoor".

On April 22, terrorists killed 26 people, mostly tourists, in Pahalgam in south Kashmir.

India launched Operation Sindoor early on May 7 to destroy nine terror infrastructures in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied-Kashmir in retaliation for the Pahalgam terror attack.

"This (Operation Sindoor) was the biggest action taken against terrorism in Indian history, I can firmly say this," Singh said.

Terrorism as an "epidemic", destined to perish", cannot be left to die a natural death as its existence will continue to challenge collective peace, development and prosperity, he said and underscored the urgent need for a permanent solution to this menace. PTI KND ZMN