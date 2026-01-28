India moving ahead with mantra of women-led development: President

New Delhi, Jan 28 (PTI) India is moving ahead with the mantra of women-led development, President Droupadi Murmu said in her address to a joint sitting of Parliament on Wednesday.

She said the government believes that the country can be developed only by providing equal rights to all citizens.

"That is why today the country is moving ahead with the mantra of women-led development," she added.

The President said the Union government had formulated several schemes dedicated to women, and women were given due focus in several other schemes.

"From Pradhan Mantri Awaz Yojana to Jal Jeevan, women beneficiaries have been given priority," she said.

Murmu said over 10 crore women have become members of Self-Help Groups, and the number of 'Lakhpati Didis' has crossed 2 crore.

"In the last one year, over 60 lakh women have become Lakhpati Didis... We will soon achieve the goal of three crore Lakhpati didis," she said.

She said the Namo Drone Didi scheme has become synonymous with women empowerment, and trained 'Drone Didis' are transforming the agricultural sector.

Over 7 crore women were screened under the Swasth Nari Sashakt Parivar Abhiyan, she said, adding that the first batch of women cadre from the National Defence Academy has passed out.

"It reaffirms that women are leading the country's development," the President said. PTI AO AO RUK RUK