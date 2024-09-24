India moving far faster than global average meet SDGs: MoS Anupriya Patel

New Delhi, Sep 24 (PTI) India is moving towards the Sustainable Development Goals at a greater pace than the global average, registering a 16 per cent decline in TB cases and 18 per cent in TB deaths between 2015 and 2022, Union Minister of State for Health Anupriya Patel said on Tuesday.

The number of TB cases came down from 237 per hundred thousand population in 2015 to 199 in 2022, she said.

Patel gave the numbers during her keynote address at the 'Interactive TB Vaccines Dialogue' event organised by STOP TB Partnerships, held on the sidelines of the ongoing 79th session of the United Nations General Assembly in New York City.

Patel highlighted India's role as the chair of the Stop TB Partnership Board and stressed the nation's commitment to eliminating TB as a public health problem by 2030, a health ministry statement said.

"India is progressing against the Sustainable Development Goals (SDG) at a far greater pace than the global average, with a decline in TB incidence by 16 per cent from 237 per hundred thousand population in 2015 to 199 in 2022 and a decline of 18 per cent in TB deaths from 28 per hundred thousand population in 2015 to 23 in 2022," it read.

The minister also mentioned the Centre's National Strategic Plan which has significantly scaled up TB services nationwide.

Till August 2024, the National Tuberculosis Elimination Programme has disbursed 373 million USD to more than 10 million TB patients under the Nikshay Poshan Yojana since its inception in 2018, she said according to the statement.

With over 7,767 molecular diagnostic laboratories, cutting-edge treatment protocols, and an 88 per cent treatment success rate, India's TB programme has become a model for the world, she said.

Emphasising the need for new vaccines, Patel said, "TB has been the worst killer amongst all infectious diseases. While the childhood BCG vaccine has been essential in protecting children, its protective effects diminish with age." She added, "Despite our advances, the world still loses millions of lives to TB. So, the time to invest in innovative vaccines is now." She called the forum a "critical opportunity" for nations to "come together, share knowledge, and accelerate the development of these life-saving vaccines." The past decades have witnessed a reawakening of novel vaccine approaches. Technical advances in molecular genetics and the design of viral vectors and adjuvants have facilitated TB vaccine development.

"With around 16 vaccines having entered clinical trial assessments, the future of TB vaccine development looks considerably brighter than before," Patel said.

She highlighted India's research and development on recombinant BCG VPM1002 and Immuvac, the ongoing trial for evaluation of BCG revaccination in adults, and another trial in Phase IIb with novel vaccine MTBVAC ongoing among adults.

"The partnership is a beacon of collective strength and has evolved into a global force comprising over 2,000 partners from diverse sectors, all united in our resolve to eliminate TB as a public health problem by 2030," the minister said. PTI PLB VN VN