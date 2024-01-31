India moving fast in defence production; 2,920 items indigenised so far: Satija

Nagpur, Jan 31 (PTI) India is moving "fast and steady" in defence production and so far indigenised 2,920 defence items out of 4,666 listed items, Director (DIP), Department of Defence Production, Amit Satija said on Wednesday.

He was speaking on the topic ' Enhancing the participation of MSMEs in the Defence sector' at a state-level conclave of Defence MSMEs in Nagpur, organised by the FICCI (Federation of Indian Chambers of Commerce & Industry).

Satija said multiple initiatives have been undertaken by the Ministry of Defence, especially the Department of Defence Production.

"Out of 4,666 defence items, including assemblies, sub-assemblies, raw materials, critical spares and components etc, which were listed for indigenisation, 2,920 items have already been indigenised," he said.

Referring to the Make-1 and Make-2 categories, Satija said several industry-friendly provisions are built in, such as relaxation in the eligibility criteria, minimal documentation, and other provisions for considering proposals suggested by industry and individuals.

"102 projects related to the Army, Navy and Air Force have been accorded an in-principle approval under the Make 2 procedure and 44 projects under the Make-1 category. Three projects have been given in-principle nod under the Make 3 category," he added.

The Department of Defence is moving fast and steady towards the indigenisation goal, he said, adding that 40 to 50 licences are issued every year in defence production.

'Make-I' refers to government-funded projects while 'Make-II' covers industry-funded programmes. The Make III category was introduced by the government with the objective of self-reliance through import substitution. PTI CLS NSK