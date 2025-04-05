India moving towards becoming a developed nation on Lord Ram's ideals: Kovind

Kolkata, Apr 5 (PTI) Former President Ram Nath Kovind on Saturday said that it is on the principles and ideals of Lord Ram that India is moving towards becoming a developed nation.

Stating that Ram Navami is the festival of the country, he said that it should be celebrated together by all.

Asked by reporters for his message for the Ram Navami to be celebrated on Sunday, he said that it is on the principles and ideals of Lord Ram that "India is moving towards becoming a developed nation." The former President, who attended a programme of a club here, greeted the people of the country on the eve of Ram Navami. PTI AMR NN