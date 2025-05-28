India MSME Conclave 2025 to be held in Bengaluru from May 30 to June 1

Bengaluru, May 28 (PTI) India MSME Conclave 2025, a flagship initiative aimed at bolstering the Micro, Small, and Medium Enterprises (MSME) sector, will be held from May 30 to June 1 at Palace Grounds in Bengaluru, the organisers said.

The three-day event is a collaborative effort by the Federation of Karnataka Chambers of Commerce & Industry (FKCCI), Karnataka Small Scale Industries Association (KASSIA), and the Peenya Industries Association (PIA), said a press release issued by the organisers.

According to the organisers, the conclave seeks to bridge the gap between MSMEs, Public Sector Units (PSUs), and large corporate entities, fostering vendor development and promoting indigenous products under the 'Make in India' initiative. PTI JR SA