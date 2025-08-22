India mulling low orbit satellite constellation for broadband services: official

New Delhi, Aug 22 (PTI) India is mulling its own constellation of Low Earth Orbit (LEO) satellites to provide space-based broadband internet across the country, in an apparent attempt to catch up in an area dominated by global players such as SpaceX and OneWeb.

The demand for a sovereign LEO constellation came up during the consultation the Department of Space had with different government departments to assess their requirements from the space sector.

"It is high time that India goes for its own LEO constellation, whether for civilian or for strategic sector," Nilesh Desai, director of ISRO’s Satellite Application Centre, said, summing up the proceedings of the National Meet-2 organised by ISRO on the eve of National Space Day celebrations.

"We have already worked out a constellation of 140 satellites, and that will solve the purpose on an immediate basis, taking care of the broadband requirement of the important urban areas," Desai said.

During the deliberations, officials from the Department of Telecommunications pointed out that they had recently given permission to three low-orbit operators in the country.

Desai said SpaceX operates a constellation of over six thousand LEO satellites, while OneWeb and Telesat also have similar satellites in orbit.

Desai also shared plans to launch 103 operational satellites and 16 technology demonstration satellites over the next 15 years.

He said of the 103 satellites, 80 will be for land applications and 23 for ocean and atmospheric applications. Of the 16 technology demonstration satellites, nine are for land applications and seven for ocean and atmospheric applications. PTI SKU SKU AMJ AMJ