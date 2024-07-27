'India must adopt multifaceted strategies to strengthen science & tech research'

Chennai, Jul 27 (PTI) India must adopt multifaceted strategies to strengthen science and technology research in India, Indian Statistical Institute Director professor Sanghamitra Bandyopadhyay on Saturday.

Bandyopadhyay, a recipient of Padma Shri, said frugal innovation is happening within the start-up ecosystem and India has moved in Global Innovation Index from the 81st position in 2015 to 40th rank in 2022.

Delivering his address at the 12th convocation of Indian Institute of Information Technology, Design and Manufacturing, Kancheepuram, near here, he said the main challenge India was facing was to manufacture high quality products on a large scale and at low cost.

"Hence, development and adoption of technology needs to be deep and wide. IIITDM is playing a pivotal role in fulfilling this requirement of the country by producing skilled workforce proficient in design, development and modern IT tools," Bandyopadhyay, also member of Prime Minister's Science, Technology and Innovation Advisory Council said.

A total of 509 graduands received their degrees which include 23 Ph Ds, 130 Dual Degrees, 26 M Tech, and 323 B Tech.

"Although we have been constantly strengthening science and technology research in India, to enhance it further, we must adopt multifaceted strategies." he said.

Stressing the need for more women participation in Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics (STEM) for an inclusive growth, Bandyopadhyay said, "currently, women constitute about 14 per cent of India's STEM workforce. This disparity must be addressed to leverage the full potential of our talent pool." IIITDM Kancheepuram, Board of Governors, Chairman Sridhar Vembu said, "we are witnessing an unprecedented advancements in artificial intelligence, biotechnology and renewable energy. These innovations are not merely academic exercises but are vital tools that will shape the future of our nation and the world." Observing that the country's global aspirations are yet to be achieved, Vembu also the Founder-CEO of Zoho Corp said, "it can be addressed by establishing meaningful and contributory working relationships between academic institutions, industries, government bodies. In this context, institutions like IIITDM Kancheepuram have a crucial role in nation building." The "Institute Award for the Highest CGPA" across B Tech (Gold Medal) was secured by S Muthu Shravan while the "Institute Award for the all-rounder of the Graduating Batch (Gold Medal)" was given to M Vithisha who also bagged the "Institute award for the Highest CGPA across Dual Degree (Gold Medal)" in B Tech and M Tech in Mechanical Engineering. PTI VIJ SS