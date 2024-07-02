India must build human resources in quantum technology: Principal Scientific Advisor

New Delhi, July 2 (PTI) India needs to significantly invest in building human resources in quantum technology through a focused approach on higher education and training, Principal Scientific Advisor to the government Ajay Kumar Sood said on Tuesday.

Speaking at a panel discussion on the National Quantum Mission (NQM) by itihaasa Research and Digital, Sood emphasised the need for professionals in quantum technology as the field is still in its nascent stage in India.

"Before 10 years ago, there were very few people working on quantum technologies. We need to build this human resource in a very major way. We started an M.Tech in nanoscience at 10 places. Something similar needs to be done for quantum technologies. Currently, such programmes exist at IISER Pune and IISc Bangalore, but this requires more enhancement," Sood said.

He also stressed the need for developing domestic capabilities to manufacture quantum computing equipment, which are currently largely imported.

"Our preparedness to make equipment, especially for quantum computing, is limited. We must build up that capability sooner rather than later," he said.

Abhay Karandikar, Secretary of the Department of Science and Technology, said that India's pre-mission programmes like QuEST and several smaller R&D projects have fostered a community of about 150 to 200 quantum researchers in the country.

"A strong research community exists today. The government aims to form technical groups in four areas of quantum technology by August-September," Karandikar said.

He also said that the NQM governing board has approved a policy to support startups.

"After forming the technical groups, we will launch a program to invest in startups. Some of the startups in India have global potential, and the National Quantum Mission intends to support them," he said.

According to itihaasa Research and Digital, a global comparison of education programmes in quantum technologies in 2022 indicates that it is a major focus area in many countries. Around 162 universities and institutions worldwide offer educational programs and research activities in quantum technologies.

In India, premier institutions such as IIT Kharagpur, IIT Bombay, IIT Kanpur, IIT Madras, IIT Delhi, IISc, and several IISERs (Pune, Mohali, Kolkata) offer educational programmes in quantum technologies.

IISc and the Defence Institute of Advanced Technologies offer M.Tech. programmes in quantum technologies.

In 2024, IISER Pune launched a Master of Science (MS) program in quantum technologies. IIT Madras offers a specialization in quantum science and technologies within its dual-degree programme.

Approved by the Union Cabinet in April last year, the National Quantum Mission aims to boost scientific and industrial R&D in quantum technology. Objectives include developing intermediate-scale quantum computers with 50-1000 physical qubits by 2030-31, secure quantum communications over 2000 km, and multi-node quantum networks.

The mission will also focus on creating high-sensitivity magnetometers, atomic clocks, quantum materials, and photon sources for various applications. PTI GVS RT