India must develop its own server like China to protect data: Jharkhand JD(U) MLA Saryu Roy

Jamshedpur, Aug 16 (PTI) Expressing concern over the threat of data theft, Janata Dal (United) MLA and former Jharkhand minister Saryu Roy has said Indian should develop its own server infrastructure instead of relying on foreign platforms.

Roy said like China, which have developed its own server, India should also build one which is better than its neighbour.

Unfurling the national tricolor here on the occasion of 79th Independence Day on Friday, Roy said that in today’s era, international gangs are actively involved in stealing data. "If India can develop its own servers, the personal information of subscribers will remain safe within the country." Commenting on the 50 per cent tariff imposed by US, Roy expressed apprehension that such move could negatively impact Indian exports by increasing the cost of its products in the American market.

"We should rather emphasise on promotion of swadeshi products to face the challenge", he said, adding that the US government should not forget that India is one of the biggest market in the world.

"Our youths are inclined towards foreign products, but the best way to counter US tariff threat is to promote swadeshi products as well as its marketing," Roy added.

The MLA strongly advocated the need to expand trade ties with South East Asian countries, stating that India’s current trade is largely concentrated with the US and European nations. PTI BS MNB