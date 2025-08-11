India must remain proactive in countering combined naval threat from China, Pak: Par panel

New Delhi, Aug 11 (PTI) The parliamentary panel on external affairs has expressed "concern" regarding the "escalating Chinese presence and its increasing influence" in the Indian Ocean Region (IOR), saying the development poses "substantial risks" to India's national security and broader strategic interests.

Of "equal concern" is the "strengthening of the China-Pakistan naval nexus", which not only facilitates joint military exercises, but also "advances Pakistan's naval modernisation", the committee said in its report on "Evaluation of India's Indian Ocean Strategy" that was presented in Parliament on Monday.

The committee said it believes that "these developments must be addressed with urgency, as they have the potential to shift the balance of power in the region, challenging India's strategic autonomy and undermining its influence over key maritime chokepoints".

The IOR has nearly 40 per cent of the world's population, which is spread over around 35 littoral states. India has an extensive coastline of 7,500 km and more than 1,300 islands between Lakshadweep in the west and the Andaman and Nicobar Islands in the east, the government said, highlighting the significance of the region.

The report of the panel, headed by Congress MP and former Union minister Shashi Tharoor, runs into more than 130 pages.

The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) has broadly identified three challenges in the IOR -- the geopolitical challenge, maritime security threats and infrastructure and connectivity gaps.

The committee enquired about the "strategic challenges" faced by India in the IOR.

"In a written reply, the ministry stated that strategic challenges for India in the IOR include threats to maritime traffic, piracy, terrorism, concerns about freedom of navigation and overflights, and concerns of safeguarding of sovereignty and of independence," the report said.

Another challenge is the "growing presence of extra-regional players" in the region, especially "China gaining a foothold" in the IOR, it added.

"China has been undertaking several infrastructure projects focussing on ports, airport and logistics sector for dual-use purpose, in addition to deploying research and survey vessels in the region to augment maritime domain awareness and collect sensitive oceanography and marine data of the region," the panel said in the report.

It expressed "concern regarding the escalating Chinese presence and its increasing influence in the Indian Ocean Region (IOR), a development which poses substantial risks to India's national security and broader strategic interests", according to the report.

The committee further said it recognises that China's enhanced naval capabilities, exemplified by the "growing size of its fleet, including over 15 units commissioned annually, have now surpassed the United States Navy, making it the world's largest naval force".

The induction of advanced warships, including "multiple Carrier Battle Groups and an additional aircraft carrier", along with the regular deployment of Chinese submarines and naval vessels, demonstrates a "clear and growing strategic interest by China in consolidating its position in the IOR", the panel said.

"The strategic positioning of Chinese military and commercial infrastructure across key maritime chokepoints, particularly under the Belt and Road Initiative (BRI) and the 'String of Pearls' strategy, is gradually reconfiguring the region's geopolitical dynamics in favour of Chinese interests," it said.

The Committee on External Affairs said that of "equal concern is the strengthening of the China-Pakistan naval nexus, which not only facilitates joint military exercises, but also advances Pakistan's naval modernisation".

"This cooperation complicates the security situation further, particularly in the context of the increasing Chinese influence over Pakistan's naval assets, which could destabilise the balance of power in the region," it flagged.

In the considered view of the committee, "India must remain proactive in countering the combined naval threat from China and Pakistan by bolstering its own deterrence capabilities and conducting joint exercises with partner countries to maintain strategic balance." The panel urged the government to enhance maritime domain awareness (MDA) through further integration of advanced technologies, such as satellite-based surveillance systems and artificial intelligence, to "monitor Chinese activities more effectively".

This should be complemented by a "significant upgradation" in naval capabilities, including the induction of "advanced anti-submarine warfare (ASW) vessels, surveillance aircraft, and nuclear-powered submarines, ensuring India's readiness to respond to any emerging threat", the panel underlined in its report.

India should also "deepen its strategic alliances" with regional powers and global partners, particularly through forums such as the Quad, to ensure collective security and strengthen deterrence, it said.

"Building closer ties with IOR littoral states through defence cooperation, capacity-building initiatives, and joint maritime operations will be crucial in countering Chinese influence," the panel recommended.