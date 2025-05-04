India must teach 'failed nation' Pakistan a lesson for backing terrorism: Owaisi

Motihari, May 4 (PTI) Demanding 'martyr' status for the 26 people killed in the Pahalgam attack, AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi on Sunday said India must teach Pakistan a lesson for backing terrorism.

Addressing a public meeting in Motihari in Bihar's East Champaran district, he said the Centre must take all necessary steps to ensure that the perpetrators of the gruesome attack are brought to justice.

"The Centre must accord martyr status to all 26 people who were killed by terrorists in Pahalgam. I request Prime Minister Narendra Modi to respect the sentiments of the families of those who lost their close ones by honouring them," he said.

"India must teach a lesson to the failed nation of Pakistan for spreading terrorism. I hope that our PM will do something so that Pakistan will think a hundred times before coming to India and killing innocent people here," he added.

Owaisi said Himanshi Narwal, the wife of Indian Navy lieutenant Vinay Narwal, who was among the 26 people killed in Pahalgam on April 22, gave a message to those Indians who spread the "Hindu-Muslim poison".

"She said that she lost her husband, but she doesn't want hatred against Muslims and Kashmiris. She wants peace and only peace. Of course, she wants justice as well. We hope that the Government of India will remember the words of our daughter who lost her husband," he said.

"Remember that at this time, we have to promote peace and love, not hatred, so that we can keep the country strong," he said. PTI PKD SOM