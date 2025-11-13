India must teach world how to mange diversity: Mohan Bhagwat

Jaipur, Nov 13 (PTI) RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat on Thursday said that India must teach the world how to manage diversity as it lacks the systems that India possesses.

He said that making the nation prosperous and 'Vishwa Guru' is beyond the control of any one individual.

"Leaders, policies, parties, governments, ideas, great men and organisations like RSS can contribute to this, but … this is everyone's job and everyone must be involved," he said.

Bhagwat was giving a speech at the Entrepreneur Dialogue: Towards New Horizons programme as part of the 100 Years of RSS Yatra Series.

He said that people should not form an opinion about the RSS without experiencing it firsthand. The RSS wants to organise the entire society, he said.

"The entire society should become a Sangh, meaning everyone should live for the country with authentic, selfless devotion," he said.

The RSS chief said that the events held to mark the completion of the Sangh's 100-year journey are not a celebration, but rather a chance to consider the expansion of its work with an eye to the future.

He said RSS was founded by Dr Keshav Baliram Hedgewar after observing society over decades.

Social harmony, environmental consciousness and active civic responsibility were hailed as tenets of civic life by him.

Bhagwat encouraged weekly family gatherings, community engagement, tree planting, water conservation, reducing plastic usage, and fostering self-reliance and national pride. PTI SDA VN VN