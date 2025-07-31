India must turn Trump tariff challenge into opportunity for self-reliance: Mayawati

Lucknow, Jul 31 (PTI) Bahujan Samaj Party chief Mayawati on Thursday asked the Central government to convert the emerging economic challenges posed by US President Donald Trump's fresh tariffs into an opportunity to boost India's "self-reliance".

Reacting to Trump's announcement of 25 per cent tariff on Indian imports and penalties on oil imports from Russia effective August 1, Mayawati said in a post on X that despite being called a "friendly" country, the US has taken a harsh step that could impact the Indian economy.

"Despite US President Donald Trump calling India a 'friend', the decision to impose 25 per cent tariff on Indian imports from August 1 and to penalise oil imports from Russia present a new challenge. The Central government must convert this into an opportunity to push self-reliance and ensure that the economy remains unaffected," Mayawati said.

She also expressed hope that the Centre will stay true to its assurance that there will be no compromise on the interests of farmers, small and medium industries and national priorities.

"India being the world's most populous country with a majority of poor and hardworking citizens has the potential to move forward through a policy that provides employment to every working hand.

"If this is implemented properly, India can certainly become a prosperous and self-reliant nation working for the welfare of all," she said.

Mayawati added that such an approach would fulfil the humanitarian and welfare-oriented goals enshrined in the Constitution and safeguard national interests.

Mayawati's remarks came a day after Trump announced the imposition of 25 per cent tariff on all goods coming from India starting August 1, plus an unspecified penalty on the country for buying Russian crude oil and military equipment.

The announcement is being seen as a pressure tactic to get New Delhi to agree to the demands made by the US, which has, in recent days, got favourable trade deals with major partners such as Japan, the UK and the European Union.

In a social media post, Trump termed India's trade policies "most strenuous and obnoxious".

"All things not good! India will therefore be paying a tariff of 25 per cent, plus a penalty, starting August first," Trump wrote. PTI ABN APL ARI