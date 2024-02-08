India-Myanmar Free Movement Regime termination decisive step: Assam CM Himanta

Guwahati, Feb 8 (PTI) Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Thursday said the Centre's decision to terminate the Free Movement Regime (FMR) is a decisive step to secure 'Bharat' and will help build a foolproof mechanism to check infiltration and insurgency in the Northeast.

''Yet another decisive step to secure Bharat! I welcome the efforts of Hon’ble Home Minister Shri @AmitShah ji to terminate the Free Movement Regime. This policy along with the ongoing fencing of the Indo-Myanmar border will help build a foolproof mechanism to check infiltration and insurgency in the Northeast'', the chief minister posted on 'X' in reply to a tweet by the Union home minister.

''Under the leadership of Hon’ble Prime Minister Shri @narendramodi ji, we are witnessing long-term solutions that will bring lasting peace and progress in our region'', Sarma added.

Shah had earlier posted, ''It is Prime Minister Shri @narendramodi Ji's resolve to secure our borders. The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) has decided that the Free Movement Regime (FMR) between India and Myanmar be scrapped to ensure the internal security of the country...''.

The chief minister, in response to Congress leader Adhir Ranjan Choudhury's remark that the BJP government had made the India-Myanmar Free Movement Regime, said the Congress does not seem to recollect contributions of Pandit Nehru.

''The Free Movement Regime with Myanmar had its genesis in 1950 vide Notification no. 4/15/50-F. In fact, the Nehru government allowed 40 km visa-free entry under FMR, which was reduced to 16 km in 2004 and set for scrapping in 2024'', Sarma said.

Choudhury had also said the government should first resolve the conflict between Kuki and Meitei communities as soon as possible. PTI DG DG MNB