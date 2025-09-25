India, Myanmar hold 2nd annual defence dialogue, discuss training, post-earthquake aid

New Delhi, Sep 25 (PTI) India and Myanmar held a key defence dialogue in the Myanmarese capital of Naypyitaw on Thursday, during which the two sides discussed about training, capacity building, post-earthquake assistance and cultural goodwill visits.

The Indian defence ministry shared some photos of the meeting on X.

"The Second Annual Defence Dialogue between India and Myanmar, chaired by Defence Secretary Shri Rajesh Kumar Singh and Chief of Armed Forces Training, Maj Gen Kyaw Ko Htike was held in Naypyitaw today. The discussions focused on training, capacity building, post-earthquake assistance and cultural goodwill visits. @IndiainMyanmar," the ministry said in a post on X. PTI KND RC