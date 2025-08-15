India Navy's latest stealth frigate INS Tamal visits Italy

New Delhi, Aug 15 (PTI) INS Tamal, the latest stealth frigate of the Indian Navy, has arrived in Italy, during her return passage to India after the commissioning in Russia on July 1, officials said on Friday.

INS Tamal participated in a Passage Exercise (PASSEX) with ITS Trieste, a landing platform dock of the Italian Navy, prior to entering harbour in Naples, they said.

The stealth frigate arrived in Naples on August 13, during her return passage to India after the commissioning in Russia, the defence ministry said.

"The visit underscores the deepening of bilateral relations between India and Italy since the elevation to a 'Strategic Partnership' in 2023, centered on expanded cooperation in defence, energy, and technology, and is aimed at enhancing interoperability and jointmanship between both the navies," it said in a statement.

Joint operations during the PASSEX included communication exercises, manoeuvres and flying operations, a Navy spokesperson said.

The ship's engagements during the port call include professional and bilateral activities, including interaction with civil dignitaries in Naples, cross-deck visits, discussions with senior Italian Navy functionaries and cultural events in honour of Indo-Italian relations, it said.

INS Tamal celebrated India's 79th Independence Day in Naples on August 15.

The port call by INS Tamal is "indicative of the importance India attaches to its relations with Italy and the endeavour to strengthen the growing defence cooperation between the two nations". PTI KND AMJ AMJ