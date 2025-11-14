India needs 86.11 million enrolments by 2035 to meet NEP target: Report

New Delhi, Nov 14 (PTI) India needs 86.11 million enrolments by 2035, an 85 per cent increase from the current level, requiring a sustained 5.3 per cent compounded annual growth rate in higher education capacity, according to a new report.

The report titled "Continuous improvement journey of Higher Education Institutions: Approaches and Practices Shaping the Future of Learning" was published by Confederation of Indian Industry (CII) and Grant Thornton Bharat.

"To achieve the ambitious New National Education Policy (NEP) 2020 target of 50 pc in Gross Enrolment Ratio (GER) by 2035, India's higher education system must accommodate approximately 86.11 million students- an 85 pc increase from its current levels. This translates to a sustained annual growth rate of around 5.3 pc over the next decade, a daunting challenge that necessitates a significant expansion in both student seats and faculty capacity," the report said.

"Traditional brick-and-mortar institutions will remain foundational, but they alone cannot meet this scale. Therefore, a differentiated approach is essential - one that includes systemic adoption of technology-enabled, flexible learning pathways such as digital universities, virtual learning ecosystems and credit-based online programmes that extend access beyond physical campuses," it added.

The findings are based on three focused roundtables with over ten universities in the northern region, complemented by secondary research and analysis, reflecting the lived experiences and priorities of higher education leaders navigating transformation on the ground.

"With nearly 40 pc of core job skills expected to evolve by 2030, employability is emerging as a deliberate design principle within higher education. Institutions are embedding micro-credentials, modular credits, and work-integrated learning, while leveraging AI-enabled assessments and industry partnerships," it said.

"As technology, globalisation, and learner expectations reshape the education landscape, HEIs are experimenting with innovatively enhancing academic flexibilities, improving stakeholder experience through participatory governance, policies and process revitalisation and workflow improvements and automation with technology playing an integral role both in academic and non-academic spheres," it said.

The report underlines that the transformation of higher education in India is no longer a policy aspiration—it is an operational imperative.

"As institutions further their journey of continuous improvement, the dialogue now is shifting from access only to also include scale and quality," it added.