India needs balanced diplomatic engagements based on strategic interests, cultural ties: Kerala Guv

Thiruvananthapuram, Feb 13 (PTI) Kerala Governor Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar on Thursday said that India needs to maintain balanced diplomatic engagements based on both strategic interests and shared cultural ties.

Inaugurating a two-day national seminar here on the topic -- 'Recent Developments in India’s Neighbourhood: Aspects and Implications', he said, "We can choose our friends, but not our neighbours." Speaking at the event organised by the Centre for Defence and Security Studies, Central University of Kerala, the Governor said it was important to analyse regional developments and their impact on India's foreign policy.

He also referred to India's philosophy of ‘Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam’ (The World is One Family) and how this ideology has historically shaped the country's diplomatic outlook.

Arlekar further said that while India shares deep-rooted cultural, historical, and familial ties with its neighbours, political challenges persist, demanding a well-calibrated foreign policy response.

He also emphasised the importance of taking cultural and historical aspects into account, in addition to geopolitical considerations, while shaping India's foreign policy.

The Governor also pointed out that while India has influenced and shaped its regional neighborhood, it must now focus on fostering cooperation while responding strategically and pragmatically to emerging challenges.

The event was also held in collaboration with the Institute for the Study of Developing Areas (ISDA), with support from the Indian Council of World Affairs (ICWA), New Delhi, and Vidya Prabha Foundation, Trivandrum. PTI HMP HMP KH