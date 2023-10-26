India needs national security strategy: former NSA Shivshankar Menon

New Delhi, Oct 25 (PTI) India requires a national security strategy, and while it may take time, the government should come out with a white paper on defence to make clear its thinking on important issues, former national security adviser (NSA) Shivshankar Menon said on Wednesday.

Speaking at the launch of book "India's National Security Challenges", which has been edited by former Jammu and Kashmir governor NN Vohra, Menon also said "deterrence has broken down on the Line of Actual Control (LAC) with China".

Stressing that defence reforms are required, Menon said in the past, at least three attempts have been made to produce a national security strategy.

“At least three attempts that I know of in past to produce a national security strategy. In each case, hesitation came not from professionals, but from political level. I sense, but cannot prove, that they do not wish their hands to be tied,” he said.

“If you agree on ends in a national strategy, you have to provide the means. I think this is where the resistance comes from,” the former NSA said.

Citing examples of lack of clarity, Menon mentioned that the operational role of the chief of defence staff (CDS) is unclear.

“Today, if you look a CDS' charter, he is the principal military advisor...he is also equivalent to the Secretary, Department of Military Affairs, and he is also supposed to drive military reform. What is unclear is his operational role, and that is something on which we need much more clarity. There is also a larger issue of multiple institutions created over time, and their relation with each other,” he said.

“A clear chain of command is essential if we have to respond to the security situation that faces us. Frankly, uncertainty in this aspect affects our capability to deter our adversaries,” he said.

Menon said while a full fledged national security policy may be difficult at this time, the government should bring a white paper on defence.

“It is time for a white paper on defence that makes clear the government's thinking on all of these issues and the path forward,” he said. He also mentioned first CDS Gen Bipin Rawat who died in a plane crash in January 2020, and said he was “very committed” to introducing "jointness", and on creation of theatre command.

“We hear much less about it today,” he said.

Menon added that in countries which have gone for jointness and theaterisation, there was lack of consensus among stakeholders, and what is needed is a “political decision at the top”.

Commenting on the India-China border situation, Menon said, “Deterrence has broken down on LAC with China. What happened in 2020 in western sector and subsequent developments including the disengagement in some areas, is evident in satellite pics that people can access. These do not suggest deterrence has been re-established.” “There is a political impasse, and a military stand-off. The LAC is live, there is nothing to suggest we are making progress. We are either stabilising the border with China or preventing China from using the threat of action on the border,” he said.

He also said that several reforms started during the term of Gen Rawat have not been completed.

“Reform half done creates new vulnerabilities without resolving old ones. We are today in a situation where many reforms begun by former CDS, those reforms are still incomplete. Besides, as I said, the operational role needs to be clear at every level, from NSA, CDS downward...” he said, citing the example of the Agnipath scheme, which he said, impacted India-Nepal relationship. PTI AO KVK KVK