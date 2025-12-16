India needs to strengthen tech, values to become developed nation by 2047: Prez Murmu

Mandya (Karnataka), Dec 16 (PTI) President Droupadi Murmu on Tuesday said as India moves towards the vision of a developed nation by 2047, the country needs both the power of technology and the strength of values.

She was speaking at the inauguration of the 1066th Jayanthi celebrations of Adi Jagadguru Sri Shivarathreeshwara Shivayogi Mahaswamiji at Malavalli in this district.

Addressing the gathering here, she said, "As we move towards the vision of developed India by 2047, we need both the power of technology and the strength of values. A developed India requires the integration of modern education with moral wisdom, innovation with environmental responsibility, economic growth with social inclusion, and progress with compassion." The union government is working with this holistic vision, she said.

She reaffirmed that the Centre remains committed to building a future guided by inclusion, service and human dignity.

Emphasising the role of youth, Murmu said India's greatest strength lies in its young population, whose destiny will be shaped not only by their skills and knowledge but also by their integrity and a sense of purpose.

The President said the life and teachings of Mahaswamiji continue to inspire and guide countless people even after more than a thousand years.

Saints across ages, she said, have enlightened humanity through wisdom and compassion, reminding society that true greatness lies not in authority or wealth, but in sacrifice, service and spiritual strength.

Recalling the establishment of the Jagadguru Sri Veerasimhasana Mahasamsthana Math at Suttur in the 10th century, the President said what began as a sacred spiritual centre gradually emerged as a powerful force for social transformation.

The math evolved into a centre of wisdom that nurtured generations with values of discipline, devotion and compassion, she added.

The unbroken guru lineage of Suttur has been the sustaining soul of this great tradition, preserving and strengthening spiritual values across generations. Adi Jagadguru Mahaswamiji exemplified intense spiritual discipline and deep inner wisdom, she noted.

Murmu also highlighted the contributions of Jagadguru Dr Shivaratri Deshikendra Mahaswamiji, saying his legacy of visionary and compassionate public service has benefited millions, particularly in the fields of religion, education, healthcare and culture.

Describing Karnataka as the sacred land of saints like 12th century social reformer Basaveshwara, the President said his message of "work is worship" continues to inspire humanity. She expressed happiness that this philosophy is reflected in the ideals and activities of the Suttur Math, where spiritual pursuit and social service go hand in hand.

The President said that under the guidance and patronage of the Math, the JSS Mahavidyapeetha has emerged as one of India's distinguished institutions dedicated to education and social development.

"With institutions across the world, it is engaged in shaping young minds, delivering healthcare, empowering women, uplifting rural communities, preserving culture and strengthening an inclusive society," she said.

Noting that Suttur Math is a pillar of social development, Murmu said spiritual guidance is essential in an age of rapid change and uncertainty for nurturing social harmony, ethical leadership, youth empowerment and inner resilience.

Institutions like Suttur Math play a substantial role in this national endeavour, the President said, adding that spiritual institutions uphold values of compassion, tolerance, mutual respect and collective responsibility, which are essential for a harmonious modern world.

She urged institutions like Suttur Math to continue inspiring young minds and nurturing responsible citizens and guiding the architect of tomorrow's India. PTI AMP KH